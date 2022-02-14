Colin Kaepernick is probably giving the NFL some massive side-eye after this one, just like us…

During Sunday’s EPIC Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, fans were quick to notice that Eminem took a knee right before he ended his performance of “Lose Yourself.” The move was to show solidarity to Colin Kaepernick who was ousted from the National Football League (NFL) for taking a knee in 2016.

Earlier reports claimed that the NFL denied the Detroit rapper’s request to kneel down during his performance, but according to ESPN, the league, which is currently embroiled in a massive racism lawsuit, was in on the whole thing!

What a slap in the face to Colin Kaepernick, who was blackballed from the NBA back in 2016 after he took a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and social injustice. The former San Francisco 49ers player has not returned to the field since, but the setback did propel Kaepernick to turn his passion for social justice into a full-on advocacy movement. The star founded The Know Your Rights Camp in October 2016, which raises awareness on higher education, self-empowerment, and how to lawfully interact with police.

The Daily Beast noted that the NFL tried to prevent Dr. Dre from rapping the line “still not loving police” in his classic hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he allegedly did it anyway. However, Brian McCarthy never confirmed or denied the allegation to ESPN.

Odd…just….odd.

Well, despite the apparent blunder, overall, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show was cool as hell.

On Feb. 13, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige joined forces for a stellar performance of some of their hit tunes. Snoop and Dre kicked off the show with “The Next Episode” and “California Love,” right before the camera darted over to 50 Cent, who gave a surprise performance of his early 2000s smash “In Da Club.”

Sporting her signature knee-high boots, R&B Queen Mary J.Blige graced the stage with a powerhouse rendition of her Dre-produced hit “Family Affair,” followed by an emotional performance of her tear-stirring classic “No More Drama.” Kendrick Lamar made his highly anticipated return to the spotlight and amped up the crowd with “Alright,” and Eminem capped off the performance with “Lose Yourself.” Anderson. Paak was spotted on the drums during Slim Shady’s crowd commanding act.

Check out what you missed below.

What do YOU think about the NFL claiming they knew Eminem would be taking a knee all along?