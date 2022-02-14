Instant classic?

50 Cent eating good with that Power money. He a whole dollar now 😂 pic.twitter.com/TMfyoZHnO5 — FunnyHoodVidz (@funnyhoodvidzig) February 14, 2022

Last night’s star-studded Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals was a west coast spectacle with a legendary halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem who raised the big game bar with their dazzling production.

In the end, the crafty Rams stunned the explosive Bengals (23-20) but it was Snoop, Kung Fu Kenny, Mary, Dre, 50, and Em who won the night with unforgettable performances that took us back to the golden era of G-Unit tank tops, Motorola Razrs, and TRL.

The Rams' locker room is turning up 📈🔥 (via camakers3/IG) pic.twitter.com/MteJIBJ07G — ESPN (@espn) February 14, 2022

As expected, there were buzzy commercials for literally everything including Marvel’s ‘Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness,’ Jordan Peele’s upcoming Horror Epic ‘NOPE,” ‘Jurassic Park: Dominion’–the final film of the blockbuster franchise, and Peacock’s dramatic ‘Fresh Prince’ reboot ‘Bel-Air.’

Set in modern-day America, the new one-hour drama series reimagines beloved sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

“It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time,” said Executive Producers/Co-Showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson. “The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy. During the development of Bel-Air, the most daunting question was: Could we find a young actor who’d be able to step into the role of Will Smith? Well, did we ever find him. His name is Jabari Banks and he won our hearts in the same way he won this role. Our creative team, including Will Smith, recognized that Jabari embodied the talent, charisma, and sheer swagger necessary to make this iconic role his own.”

What was your fave moment from Super Bowl LVI? Will you be streaming ‘Bel-Air?’ Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest and pettiest tweets from the big game on the flip.