Bye, JuliYE!

Julia Fox, 32, has confirmed that she and Kanye West are romantically finished after removing all of their coupled-up photos from her Instagram page and liking a recent photo of his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

Her rep also released a statement to E! News confirming that their one-month romance is over.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” said the rep.

The actress and 44-year-old rapper made headlines over their swift relationship after meeting in Miami for the first time just after the New Year.

Their last public outing was on Julia’s February 5th birthday when Ye gifted his girlfriend and her friends a handful of Birkin bags.

On Sunday The Daily Mail claimed that the actress was at LAX airport solo and allegedly fighting back tears over the split — but Julia Fox claimed that the report of her “crying” is a lie!

Confirming she’s done with Kanye (who seems to have forgotten about her already since he’s been begging for Kim’s attention), Julia addressed the break-up in her Instagram story.

“TEARFULLY”[ laughing emojis] y’all are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over this!”

Fox continued to shut down the crying reports, insisting she was actually flustered from running to catch a flight to see her son and dad — two men who are wayyy more important than Kanye, she added.

If anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like shit it’s because I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 because I was late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.

Yiiikes! Meanwhile, Kanye has been vying for Kimberly Kardashian’s attention on Instagram and holding out hope for them to reconcile. In a recent IG post, Kanye wished everyone a “Happy Valentines Day” and ensured “the media” that he doesn’t have beef with Kim.

In all caps, Kanye shared that he bought Kim the tinsel coat she was seen ahead of her SNL debut.

I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.

Right before her whirlwind romance with Kanye began, Julia blasted her ex-husband Peter Artemiev along with his mother after claiming she was domestically abused and abandoned with their 5-month old child.

“This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” said Julia in her IG story back in December.

In another story, Fox further insinuated abuse from Artemeiv, sharing:

“If a woman tells you that your son abused her, do SOMETHING about it. Dead a**. Do something you useless c***.”

What do YOU think about JuliYE being over?