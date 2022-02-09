Bossip Video

Julia Fox continues to cape for Kanye West, insisting her current similarities with Kim Kardashian are only because of her boyfriend’s influence on his soon-to-be-ex-wife.

It’s safe to say a lot of us get second-hand embarrassment while looking at the Uncut Gems actress’ budding relationship with Kanye, especially given his constant pleas to get back with Kim and call off their divorce. On top of that, the rapper is dressing, styling, and very heavily influencing Fox’s every move lately, which is exactly what he did when him and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star first started dating.

But, the more and more Julia gets called out for these comparisons for Kim, the more she tries to prove that she’s not bothered by it.

During her appearance on Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy, the actress spoke about Kim K’s style evolution, saying, “If anything I think the conversation should be how heavily Kim was influenced by Kanye.”

She went on to reference their similarities, saying, “We’ve worn some of the similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them, I knew that Kim had worn it previously. But I thought it was cool that she had worn it.”

Wearing the same look as your boyfriend’s not-quite-ex-wife….very cool!

Julia went on to explain her recent Kanye makeover, being spotted wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga basically since the moment her and Ye were linked.

“It was like we were on the Kanye workout plan. We got to work,” she explained. “We were like, ‘OK, we’re gonna do this. If I’m gonna be seen with you, I need to step it up a little bit.'”

As for Mr. West’s very public pleas to get back with Kim up until a month or two ago (scratch that, he posted about wanting his family back today) Julia insists she’s not stressed about it.

“I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend,” she said, going on to add that their relationship is “organic” and “natural.”

“I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human,” she continued. “I also know that he’s with me now. And that’s all that matters.”

A source recently told Page Six that Kanye and Julia are in an open relationship and don’t have labels yet, seemingly contradicting what the actress said on Call Her Daddy.