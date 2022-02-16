Bossip Video

Well, this isn’t a good sign…

After butting heads with her hubby on their honeymoon, it looks like a “Married At First Sight” bride isn’t ready to move into their marital home and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, viewers will see Jasmina and Michael return to Boston after clashing on their honeymoon over “aggression” and an alleged non-apology.

As previously reported, Michael tried to make amends with Jasmina after the argument via some “light hearted” fun during a waterfall excursion but there’s still some tension between the opinionated spouses.

Now that they’re moving into their #MAFS apartment, it looks like Jasmina still needs time to cool down, or as she says time to “tend to her dog”, Feeney.

In the midst of conversing about moving in together, Jasmina tells Michael that she has no worries about living with a man because she has a male roommate…

“My current roommate is a guy, so I’m used to living with a guy every day and the only difference is we go to our own bedrooms,” says Jasmina.

and Michael insists to his bride that he’s never lived with a woman.

“Never, never that’s new territory,” says Michael while noting that he’ll be staying overnight at their new house.

Hmmmm, interesting.

Unfortunately for Mike, it looks like he’ll be sleeping alone because Jasmina “needs to find a new doggy daycare” for her pooch and needs time to “clear her head.”

“I need to find a new doggy daycare, like you can’t just put your child into any school,” says Jasmina. “I’ll just be figuring out the school situation so I think it would be good to have some time to myself get back in normal routine instead of jumping right back into it without having a clear head,” she adds.

Mike confesses that that’s not “what he envisioned” and cautions Jasmina that it’s not a “good way to start their marriage”, but Jasmina’s insistent on taking care of her pet.

“Me not moving in for the first couple of days is not because I need space, it’s to figure out things with Feeney,” says Jasmina.

Sure thing, sis!

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

