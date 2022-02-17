‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive: Harry’s Mom Thinks Indie Is Nuts ‘He Always Picks The Craziest Ones’

Have you been keeping up with “Love During Lockup”?

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Love During Lockup” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. On Friday’s new episode of “Love During Lockup,” Indie and her family travel to visit Harry’s family and see if she can get a visit with him at the halfway house. While Indie’s mom feels a little reassured to meet Harry’s family, Harry’s family thinks she’s crazy for rushing to the altar with him so quickly. Check out the clip below:

Play

Harry’s family actually seems really nice and we actually LOVE how his mom is being super transparent and brutally honest about aboud her feelings about how quickly things are moving between Indie and her son. We’re curious to know what some of the other women his mom seems to know about were like.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Indie races to see Harry at the halfway house. Haley confronts Dalton about his lies. Max keeps a secret. Tai makes up with Hottie, but meets up with his other woman to get answers. Gabby awaits Chris’ release.

This episode should be a good one. Indie and Harry have a whole lot going on but we also are excited to see what happens between Tai and Boston. Which “Love During Lockup” couple is your favorite?

A brand new episode of “Love During Lockup” airs Friday, February 18th at 9PM EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?