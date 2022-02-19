One More ‘Wazzup!’ BET+ Announces 30th Anniversary ‘Martin’ Cast Member Reunion Special

Your boy Marty-Mar, Gina, Pam, and Cole are back!

Entertainment Weekly reports that Martin Lawrence is finally blessing us with a reunion for his classic TV show, Martin. Carl Anthony Payne II and the iconic duo of Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell will all join Martin take us on a trip down memory lane. Of course, no episode or reunion special would really feel complete without a “you ain’t got no job, Tommy!” Original cast member Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s other best friend Tommy Strawn, passed away in 2016 at the age of 52.

“To be able to sit here thirty years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said in the announcement. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

The 30-year anniversary celebration films this weekend and will debut later this year on BET+, where can re-watch all five seasons of the Martin.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” said the CEO of BET, Scott Mills. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture everyday.”

Despite its undeniable place in TV history, a reunion like this seemed unlikely until 2020, when Tisha and Martin reconciled after they both walked away by the fifth and final season in 1997 over toxic tension after a real-life beak-up and accusations of harassment that led to a lawsuit against the show and its creator. Both stars confirmed that they were “in a good place” and that they have “nothing but love” for each other now.

“Again, I’m not going to go into details, because I want to respect his privacy and I want to respect mine,” the My Wife and Kids star said about repairing the rift. “But I will say, by the end of it, it was nothing but laughter and healing. And I got a chance to experience that. And I’m so glad that we’re in a good place right now.”

“Regardless of the past or any misrepresentation of it In the press, I have nothin but love for Tisha then and now. We are good and always will be! #teammartymar #yougogirl,” Lawrence posted on Instagram under throwback picture of them together.

The beloved main cast members aren’t the only heavy hitters on board. Hollywood legend and Def Comedy Jam co-founder Stan Lathan will direct and veteran comedian Affion Crockett will host the show. It will be produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, the production company behind The New Edition Story, the 2021 Oscars, and the epic 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show that still has us talking!

Who else can we expect to see at this reunion? So far, only the main cast members are confirmed. We’ll have to keep our fingers crossed on other fan favorites like “fif flo'” resident and perpetual toilet paper “borrower” Bruh Man played by Reginald Ballard or Martin Payne’s old boss Stan Winters, played by comedy veteran of 59 years Garrett Morris. At least there’s still hope for cameos from Martin’s other hysterically funny characters like Sheneneh, Mama Payne, or Roscoe. Don’t we all need a quick visit from the original playa from the Himalayas, Jerome?

Will you be watching? What forever funny Martin moment do you want to relive with the cast?