Our good sis Simone Biles is still on cloud 9, exclaiming that her engagement ring beats any gold medal she’s ever won. She and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, are wasting no time planning what could be one of the best day of their lives.

The couple revealed that they’re already in the early stages of planning their wedding while appearing on Today. While the olympian had to jet off to another city the day after celebrating Valentine’s Day, she and Houston Texans safety wasn’t about to allow distance to stop them. They actually started planning right away over the phone.

I can’t wait for this new chapter of life with you, I’m honored to be your future wife 🤍 I love you so much Jonathan James Owens!

Biles said the proposal on Monday came as a “shock” to her, though she “thought it might happen this year.” The young couple started dating in August 2020 after meeting on Instagram.

“He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi … and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later,” Biles told the Wall Street Journal in July 2021.

During the COVID-19 pandemic both athletes had to put a pause on their careers and by doing so this allow them to spend a lot of quality time together.

“Since it was kind of a COVID relationship, we were with each other 24/7,” Simone said. “So, I feel like now when we’re not with each other, it’s almost weird. We’re always calling or texting each other. It’s kind of gross in a way.”

Simone’s soon-to-be-husband knew exactly how he wanted the ring to look months ago! He recruited celebrity jeweler Zo Frost to help assist with picking out the perfect engagement ring for his soon-to-be-wife to rock.

Celebrity jeweler Zo told E! News that the NFL star “handpicked” Simone’s new bling, which is a “center stone” made of a “3 carat oval diamond.”

“It’s definitely my most prized possession now and I’m always wearing it,” she told Today. “I had to wash my hair the other day, and I took it off just in case; I didn’t know if it was gonna get caught or anything. I have to ask my mom like, ‘When do you take it off? Do you ever take it off?’ but it definitely beats a gold medal.”

Biles most recently won a silver medal with the U.S. team and a bronze in beam at the Tokyo Olympics. She withdrew midway through the team competition, citing her mental health, then withdrew from all of the individual events until she returned to compete in balance beam.

In August, Biles made a statement saying she was uncertain about what’s next for her competitively, including a potential bid for the 2024 Paris Games.

Now that’s she’s engaged and already planning her dream wedding, we doubt she has her mind set on competing anytime soon. Congratulations to the lovely couple!