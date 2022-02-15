Bossip Video

Simone Biles is getting married.

The greatest gymnast of all time, 24, shared on Instagram Tuesday that her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 26, popped the question on Valentine’s Day.

“THE EASIEST YES,” Simone captioned the pics of the Houston Texans player down on one knee. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ”

“Ready for forever with you ❤️,” Owens wrote in the seven-time medalist’s comments.

Simone’s pics also showed a closeup of her gorgeous ring that featured an oval-shaped center stone and a diamond band. The ring was designed by Zo Frost of ZoFrost & Co. jewelry.

Jonathan also recapped the proposal on his own Instagram page.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” he wrote Tuesday. “Appreciate my dawg @don_julio314 for helping me set everything up, she really had no clue what was coming.”

The NFL baller who hails from St. Louis, Missouri, previously made headlines for saying he “had no idea” who the 4’8 gymnast was when he first met her.

“Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye,” said Jonathan on Simone’s Facebook watch show Simone Vs. Herself.“I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was. It was just kind of like, ‘Oh, she’s got a lot of followers. You know, she must be pretty good or something.’ … “That’s how I would tell people, and they’re like, ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!’ And I’m like, ‘Man, she’s good like that?!’ Like I didn’t [know].”

WELP!

He’s well aware of who she is now.

Congrats to Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens!