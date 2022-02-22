Bossip Video

Juwan Howard took over the sports news cycle following a physical confrontation with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the post-game handshake line. Howard was initially upset with head coach Greg Gard for calling a timeout with 15 seconds left in a game that they were clearly winning with a score of 77-63. In sports, that is generally considered rubbing the opposing team’s nose in a loss. It’s disrespectful and arrogant. Being the big stepper that he is, Howard let Gard know about it face-to-face. When Gard stepped back, things got…chippy and Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. Multiple players then jumped into the chaos.

Subsequently, Howard has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season which amounts to five games according to the Detroit News. Additionally, Howard was fined $40,000 and coach Gard was fined $10,000 but was not suspended. After initially being defiant and refusing to apologize, Howard released a statement of accountability for his behavior.

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry,” Howard said in a statement. “I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin’s assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too. “Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again.”

Call us petty but we still want to know exactly what Joe Krabbenhoft said to set Juwan Howard off. He’s not known to be a hot-head so it must have been something pretty egregious.