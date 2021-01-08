Bossip Video

FDB!

Last week, BOSSIP reported on the white girl who attacked musician Keyon Harrold’s 14-year-old son Keyon Harrold Jr. inside of a New York City hotel after accusing him of stealing her iPhone. After that incident, the 22-year-old Karen, Miya Ponsetto, fled the scene and was wanted by the NYPD with criminal charges pending.

Days went by as the police and social media users did their best to locate her and hold her accountable. Yesterday, Miya was finally arrested in Ventura County, California sheriffs. The NYPD actually had to fly to Cali to provide an arrest warrant according to CBSNews. At this time there is no word on what she has been charged with.

However, this morning, Gayle King interviewed this audacious anglo-saxon on CBS This Morning and what she said will absolutely infuriate you. Peep the video below.

Nah, seriously, from the bottom of our hearts, f**k this bish. When Gail brought up the fact that she was attacking the boy, she really tried to deflect by saying that Keyon Harrold threw her to the ground and pulled her hair…

YES, HOE, BECAUSE YOU PUT HANDS ON HIS CHILDDD!

Who the f**k RAISED this animal?!