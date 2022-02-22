Bossip Video

YG is making sure the legacy of his friend lives on forever.

Following the death of his longtime friend and fellow rapper Slim 400, YG got a portrait of his face tattooed on his leg.

The Los Angeles rapper was fatally shot in Los Angeles back in December, marking yet another tragedy in the music industry. Over the weekend, YG showed fans exactly how he’s going to keep his fallen friend in his thoughts, taking to his Instagram Story to show off his new tattoo.

He uploaded a photo of the portrait and wrote, “BRAZY BLOOD, LOVE YOU P TREEZ!”

The Bompton native’s latest tattoo features a photo of Slim with a red bandana tied to his head, placed right below his big red number “4” with the word “hunnid” written along the inside.

Over the years, the two have collaborated on multiple songs, including “Word Is Bond,” “Goapele,” “When I Was Gone,” and “G$FB.” Slim and YG were so close that the “BIG BANK” rapper played an important role at his funeral. In several Instagram posts of the event, YG was spotted among the pallbearers who carried casket to the gravesite.

Slim 400 was shot in Inglewood, California on December 8 and was later pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital. He was 33 years old.