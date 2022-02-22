Bossip Video

You ok, Aunty???

Michael Jordan palming Mary J. Blige’s backside like a Spalding at the All-Star game in Cleveland sparked various reactions on social media.

A recording of basketball legend Michael Jordan greeting the God Mother of R&B Mary J. Blige at the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland has gone viral over something no one would’ve expected.

In the clip, 59-year-old Jordan is holding MJB, 51, by her waist while telling her how “good of a job” she did during her recent prime-time performance with Dr. Dre at the Super Bowl. The part of the embrace that has folks making a hoopla on social media is when MJ brings Mary in for a hug and then lightly taps on the lower part of her back while crossing into booty meat territory.

One Twitter user shared a clip with the caption “MJ was WILDIN last night,” sending the video viral.

Before the video was shared, a photo of Vanessa Bryant, Mary J. Blige, and MJ also gained a lot of attention over the placement of Jordan’s palm on Mary’s cakes.

Do YOU think Michael Jordan was being a bit handsy with MJB at the NBA All-Star game?

Twitter shared mixed reactions to the footage of MJ and MJB embracing. Some folks speculated over whether or not the two had a previous relationship. Others were concerned over whether or not MJB was comfortable with MJ’s handsy’s embrace.

In related news, Mary J. Blige recently revealed she couldn’t pay rent for a short period of time after her divorce from ex Kendu Isaacs due to her shelling out $30K a month to him in alimony.

While speaking with Angie Martinez, she explained she was inspired to sing candidly about missing rent payments in her recent single because of the tiresome situation.

“‘Rent Money” is [about] when I first got divorced. I had to give up all this alimony, and I didn’t have no more money to give because he had spent it all. So, I had to go, you know, I had to go on tour, and make all the money back to pay the alimony.”

She continued,

“I didn’t have no money to pay my rent and all this other stuff. But it’s also a metaphor like, I didn’t have my soul. I was just drained of everything. So it was time for somebody to pay; sometimes you just feel like somebody gotta pay.”

BOSSIP exclusively reported in 2020 that the songstress responded to a 2018 case that accused her of dodging rent payments, trashing her rental home, and “removing” items from the property.

During the court battle, the Queen of Hip-Hop soul filed papers denying owing ex-landlord Golden Venus thousands in back rent and damaging her rental mansion. Blige said she already paid Golden Venus a lump sum when she left after they both agreed to cancel the rent contract and ink a new deal.

The case was eventually dismissed without prejudice.