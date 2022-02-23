Bossip Video

Wendy Williams has broken her silence on social media after her publicist, Howard Bragman, released a statement on Tuesday announcing her response to the end of her talk show, and it appears that the statement wasn’t sanctioned by Wendy herself.

As previously reported it was announced Tuesday by Debar-Mercury, the distribution company behind the show, that The Wendy Williams Show would be ending in June and that Sherri Shepherd’s talk show would replace the time slot this fall.

Shortly thereafter a statement of gratutude on behalf of Wendy via Howard Bragman surfaced saying:

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Bragman said in Tuesday’s statement. Related Stories Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence With Health Update And Leaves Fans Speculating If The Video Is Old

Just Fine: Wendy Williams Resurfaces Looking Cheery In Sheer Pantyhose Pics After Slamming Wells Fargo ‘Dementia’ Chatter “She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show,’ ” he continued. “She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time,” Bragman concluded.

Apparently displeased with the statement, 57-year-old Wendy later took to Instagram to say;

“Mr. Bragman although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again thanks for your continuing concern and support.”

There’s clearly some shaky communication going on between Wendy and her longtime publicist because he seemed to be befuddled about his client’s comments.

Bragman also questioned the source of Wendy’s social media post and said he would wait to talk to the talkshow titan on Facetime before commenting further.

In response to Wendy’s remark, Bragman told PEOPLE:

“I’m not honestly convinced of the source of that social media post, so when my old friend Wendy FaceTimes me personally and we alone have a chance to discuss recent events, together we can figure out the best path forward,” he wrote.

Bragman added,

“It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time. She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show,’ ” he continued.

“She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.