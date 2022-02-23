Bossip Video

Zac Stacy Charged With 5 New Domestic Violence Misdemeanors

Zac Stacy has been charged with 5 new counts of criminal conduct following the felony charges he earned after the world witnessed a viral video of the former NFL baller brutally battering his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans back in November.

According to a TMZ report, Stacy is now being charged with an additional three misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges AND two misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. These charges are complete separate from the felony charges. The court documents state that Stacy had previously attacked Evans in August over rent money that he wanted her to repay him.

“He physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent,” Evans wrote in the application.