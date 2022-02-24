Bossip Video

Love was in the Georgia air!

Congratulations to Da Brat and her love, Jesseca Dupart, who jumped the broom earlier this week. On Tuesday evening, the Brat Loves Judy costars said “I do” in a fairytale ceremony in front of their family and famous friends.

The romantic nuptials were held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to PEOPLE who got the scoop from the newlyweds. The wedding took place on a significant date; 2/22/22. Jesseca Dupart revealed to the outlet they chose the day to signify they are true “twin flames.”

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” Dupart continues. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

Sharing their wedding photos to her Instagram, Jesseca shared moments from the wedding including the first look at each other before walking down the aisle. The beauty mogul arrived in a horse and carriage as Da Brat waited patiently with her groomsman, Jermaine Dupri.

One hundred guests were reportedly in attendance for the event including Brat’s sister and bridesmaid, LisaRaye McCoy. A few ladies from the RHOA franchise, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Shamea Morton, and Kandi Burruss were there celebrating the couple and Jesseca’s brother actually officiated the ceremony.

Dupart shared more exclusive photos from the big day, which was covered in pink and purple flowers.

Yesterday was a DREAM COME TRUE . We OFFICIALLY are BOTH Mrs. Harris-Dupart. Being surrounded by our closest family and friends we celebrated our LOVE STORY . WE IZ MARRIED NAH.

Singers Keith Sweat and Le’Andria Johnson both sang at the ceremony. Ricky Smiley shared a fun video of himself enjoying the celebration, singing along to “Whip Appeal” by BabyFace.

After the celebration wrapped, Da Brat told PEOPLE about how she knew Jesseca was the “one for her.”

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” the rapper, born Shawntae Harris, says. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

If you feel like you missed out on a special day, don’t fret. Reportedly, the wedding will appear on an upcoming season of Brat Loves Judy, which has been renewed for a second season premiering this June on WE tv.