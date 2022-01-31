Bossip Video

Da Brat and her longtime love Jesseca “Judy” Dupart are having a baby!

The news was excitedly shared by the couple in a joint post today, January 31, featuring the So So Def rapper cradling Jesseca’s bump while making a heart with her hands.

“We are EXTENDING the family,” the couple wrote along with an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Brat, 47, previously confirmed her relationship with the Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO in March 2020 via a post about Jesseca gifting her a Bentley.

“I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” wrote Brat. “Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever,” she added.

In September, Brat told “The Undressing Room” podcast that it was actually Jesseca who made the first move and sparked their relationship.

“She showed up in a cute a** pink outfit by herself. I was like, ‘Where are your people?!’ ‘Where is your security with all this jewelry, where are you going?!’ She thought [I meant] the other kind of link,” said Brat.

According to Brat, she was so stunned to hear that the entrepreneur wanted to date her that she couldn’t contain herself.

“Baby, that night at the studio she said, ‘I’m interested.’ I dropped my blunt on the couch, I burnt a hole in the couch, I dropped my drink,” said Brat. “I turned into a corny nerd.”

The news comes after the couple who stars on WEt’s “Brat Loves Judy” confirmed that they’re tying the knot on February 22, 2022.

Congrats to the happy couple!