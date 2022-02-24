Bossip Video

Maralee Nichols has just revealed the name of her baby with Tristan Thompson.

The personal trainer took to Instagram this week to reveal the name of her child with Tristan: Theo Thompson.

According to the birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE, the 2-month-old was born on December 1 in Santa Monica, California. The NBA player is not listed on the document since the birth was registered while Thompson was still disputing the child’s paternity. She told the publication that the baller’s “name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth.”

Maralee posted a photo of her and the baby to Instagram on Wednesday, explaining the little one’s name and gushing over her experience as a new mom.

“Theo, my little angel baby,” Nichols wrote in an Instagram post on February 23. “I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God.'” She continued, “I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.” After initially denying paternity, since Theo was conceived when Thompson and Khloé Kardashian were still together, the athlete confirmed he is the child’s father in an Instagram Story last month. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”