If Tristan Thompson’s public apology and professions impressed you, you’re sure to be disappointed. According to Page Six reports, Thompson “has done nothing” to support his 2-month-old son with Maralee Nichols.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Nichols’ rep, Harvey Englander, said in a statement to Page Six. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Thompson, 30, currently plays for the Indiana Pacers and is father to three children. His eldest son Prince, 5, was born months after he and Jordan Craig split. Thompson infamously moved on to date Khloé Kardashian during Craig’s pregnancy. He and Kardashian share a daughter True, who is 3 and he recently acknowledged fathering a newborn son with Nichols, whose name hasn’t been revealed. Thompson shared plans to step up after confirming he fathered Nichols’ newborn in an Instagram story he posted in early January:

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.” “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

Instagram stories only last for 24 hours, maybe Tristan thought his promises expired too?

Englander’s statement follows media reports claiming Thompson could end up paying $40,000 in child support to each of the mothers of his children. Clearly Maralee Nichols isn’t receiving anywhere near that.

It’s been over a month since Thompson made his public profession. Do you think Maralee Nichols was right to put Tristan on blast?

What would you do if you were her?