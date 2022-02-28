Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, wore coordinating outfits to the SAG Awards over the weekend, but they swear it was all a coincidence.

The couple showed up to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday wearing matching navy and black ensembles, looking happy as ever as they walked the red carpet smiling and laughing the whole way through. During their entrance, they told Extra that their perfectly coordinated ensembles were simply a happy accident.

Jada said of their outfits, “This was a mistake — it was a good mistake.”