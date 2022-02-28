 

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, wore coordinating outfits to the SAG Awards over the weekend, but they swear it was all a coincidence.

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The couple showed up to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday wearing matching navy and black ensembles, looking happy as ever as they walked the red carpet smiling and laughing the whole way through. During their entrance, they told Extra that their perfectly coordinated ensembles were simply a happy accident.

Jada said of their outfits, “This was a mistake — it was a good mistake.”

Will added, “It was serendipitous.”

While the King Richard star was wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit, Jada’s vintage look was from the closest.

Will continued, “You can’t look like the couple that has a camper and they drive cross country in the matching sweat suits. We’re not doing that, this was an accident.”

When asked who has the last say on their looks, he hyped up his wife, saying,  “Jada is the fashionista in our house.”Though their kids weren’t in attendance, Pinkett Smith made sure to note, “Willow really is the fashionista; she has the last word on me.”

“I just go by her look,” Will continued. “I put it on and I stand there… This is a good look, I’m feeling sexy about myself.

“You should,” Jada told her husband.

https://youtu.be/MTxr4_lQpo4

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Laverne Cox–E!’s correspondent for the night–brought up the couple’s famous “entanglement” drama, which got a laugh out of the pair.

“Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us. We can’t wait for more ‘Red Table Talk’ and more … entanglements,” the actress quipped.

“No more!” Jada replied as her husband laughed.

Looks like the entanglement era is over for good

