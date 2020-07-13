Ultimate Trolling: Will Smith Seemingly Says “F*** You” To 50 Cent For Trying To Clown He And Jada’s “Entanglement” In Maybe Fake, Possibly Photoshopped, Totally Not Real Image

50 Cent has been enjoying the drama between Will Smith, Jada Pinkett and August Alsina. As you know, August went public with a relationship he had with Jada a few years ago. She followed up by going on the Red Table to admit it was all true, that she and August had an “entanglement” during a break with Will. In actuality, it was a full-on relationship.

The ultimate troll, 50 Cent, has jumped in the mix to offer his comedy any way possible. First with this:

Then he posted this conversation between the two on IG:

50 Cent: Yo Will you alright over there? Will: Yes I’m cool, I appreciate your concern my brother. 50 Cent: But why she tell you that s*** on a show for everyone to see? Will: We broke up so she did her and I did me 50 Cent: Then SHE said only she can give permission for someone to blow her back out Will: F*** you 50

Now, is the image real?

Probably not. There’s a good chance this is some photoshopped chicanery on behalf of 50 Cent. So again, we repeat: this is probably a photoshopped, not real image that is totally fake, Fugazi, unreal, made up, pretend, play play, sike your mind, prank image.

Still, the internet exploded over all of this.

