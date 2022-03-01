Bossip Video

Niecy Nash And Wife Jessica Betts Celebrate Their Essence Magazine Cover

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

Emmy award-winning actress Niecy Nash and her wife, singer Jessica Betts recently celebrated making history by becoming the first same-sex couple featured on ESSENCE’s cover. 

 

The “HERSband” and wife took to 1010 Wine and Events in Inglewood for a party marking the historic occasion.

They were joined by Niecy’s good girlfriends Sherri Shepherd and Kellee Stewart…

as well as Niecy’s brood; her son Dominic Nash and her daughters Donielle and Dia.

Niecy’s mom, Ms. Margaret Ensley was in attendance as well.

Clearly, humor runs in the family.

Other attendees included Angelica Ross, Dr. Rachael Ross, Latrice Ross, August McQueen, Fresh, Bre-Z and her fiancee Chris Amore, Aisha Hinds, and Nneka Onuorah.

During the celebration, the ladies enjoyed a customized cake and photo booth.

As previously reported Niecy told ESSENCE that her attraction to Jessica was about the singer’s “soul”, not her gender.

“The least of my attraction is gender…What I was and am still attracted to is Jessica’s soul. She was the most beautiful soul I had ever met in my life. Now that I’ve experienced it, I can’t imagine going through life without it…”

She also expressed her initial fears about moving past a friendship into something more serious with Jessica.

“…Not only was it challenging for me to realize I’m having feelings for a woman that I’ve normally had for a man…but it was compounded by the fact that this is my friend. I thought, What I do not want to do is anything that would allow this person to not be in my life for the rest of my life. So I backed up. I was very afraid…”

Congrats to the happy couple!

For the full Niecy Nash x Jessica Betts ESSENCE cover story click HERE.

Categories: For Your Information, Magazine Covers, News
