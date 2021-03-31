Bossip Video

Niecy Nash’s “Red Table Talk” with her affectionately called “HERSband” is here!

As previously reported the actress and her spouse Jessica Betts are kicking off RRT’s new season with an episode about their marriage, their first date that started with crabs and ended with a “lay down” and the moment they proposed to each other on the same night.

Happily married Niecy who identifies as “free” told Jada, Willow Smith, and Gammy Adrienne Banfield-Norris that she’d “never been with a woman before” being with Jessica whom she met via social media in 2015.

She also revealed that her children were initially surprised to see that their mom, who previously married two men, was with a woman but despite their surprise, they bonded with her quickly.

“My daughters were like, ‘Wait what?!'” Nash recalled. “[But] my children were able to meet Jessica before they knew we were dating, so they were able to meet her and form their own opinion about her as a person. And they all were like, ‘Oh my god, she’s so cool!’ They were exchanging numbers. They already liked her.”

She also revealed that she reconnected with Jessica while filming in New Jersey, close to where Jessica lived. That’s where the singer and the actress had their first initial date, which was supposed to be a platonic meet-up for wine and crabs but wound up blossoming into much more.

“Tehcnically it didn’t start as a date, she was living in New Jersey and I was filming in New Jersey,” said Niecy. “When we talked this time, my eyes crossed and I saw her different in that moment. I was like, ‘Heeey girl!'”

She then said that they went to watch movies together and before the end of the film, Niecy caressed the back of Jessica’s head.

Jessica: “You made the first move… Niecy: “Before the end of the movie I did like that…” Jessica: “And in my mind, I was like, ‘What the hell is going on?!’ The minute she put her hand on my head and touched my head, I got those butterflies and I was like, ‘Damn!'”

Later that evening, Niecy gave Jessica a “You can get it” kiss on the cheek and Jessica clearly picked up the hint. After that, it sounds like the two took their “friendship” to new “Claws” coitus heights.

Jessica: “I asked her if she wanted to go lay down…” Niecy: “You weren’t supposed to say that!” Jessica: “Oh, I’m sorry!”

In the episode, Niecy and Jess also talked about their double proposals on the same day. Jessica popped the question first on July 3, 2020, while they were “skinny dipping in the hot tub.” Unbeknownst to her, Niecy was already waiting to propose to her so she went upstairs and got the ring she’d already picked out for her.

“We engaged each other the same night!” said Niecy.

Despite detractors, it looks like Niecy and Jessica are in it for the long haul.

Watch their “Red Table Talk” below.