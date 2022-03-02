‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Treach Has A Warning For Sam

One thing about Treach, he’s always going to look out for Egypt.

Happy Hump Day! We’re a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Treach reminds Sam of the promises he made when he asked for his blessing to be with Egypt. Check out the clip below:

Play

Clearly Treach means business, but it might be too late at this point to be issuing these reminders to Sam. What’s done is already done. The question is how much Egypt will be paying the price for Sam’s rash actions.

Here’s the full synopsis of the episode:

Tee Tee’s wedding day spirals into chaos, but a surprise from Pep shocks all. Meanwhile, Treach warns Sam that a dangerous future lies ahead and enforces protection over Egypt. Jojo plans something special for Tanice to keep the marriage lit.

Have you guys been watching “Growing Up Hip Hop”? We’re really locked in this season — and after interviewing Jojo and Tanice last season we’re hoping they are able to work out their issues. It’s been a really eventful season between all that’s happened with Egypt and Sam plus Tee Tee’s pre-wedding worries, not to mention the full-blown, beef that was going on with Savannah and Sakoya, oh and let’s not forget Briana’s drama. It’s been a WHOLE lot. So we’re definitely not gonna miss this episode.

The new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs Thursday, March 3 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT

Will you be watching? What’s been your favorite part of the season so far? Who is your favorite cast member to keep up with? We actually love the addition of the new kids and Layzie Bone this season and we can’t wait to watch what happens Thursday at Tee Tee’s wedding!