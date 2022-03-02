Bossip Video

Kanye West is going in a new direction in his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

On Tuesday, March 1, attorney Chris Melcher confirmed to PEOPLE that he is no longer representing Kanye in his divorce proceedings. Samantha Spector will be taking over for the rapper. This change comes just one day before a scheduled hearing to determine if Kardashian will be granted her request to be declared legally single.

The latest development in their continued legal battle came when Ye filed an objection to Kardashian’s latest filing over the weekend, where she accused her husband of spreading “misinformation” on social media regarding their “private family matters and co-parenting.”

