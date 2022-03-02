Kanye responded on Friday by claiming Kim’s statement is “double hearsay,” saying she can’t prove he is the one who made those Instagram posts about all of their family drama. But now, after initially objecting to the reality star’s filing to be legally single, it looks like Ye has had a change of heart.

As he changed legal teams, the musician also revealed he wants to get their divorce over and done with so he can focus on their four kids.

“I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children,” Kanye told Hollywood Unlocked on Tuesday of their four children together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Just last week, the musician had objected to Kim’s desire to be legally single out of concerns the star may move some of their assets to her separate accounts if she decides to remarry before the divorce is finalized. Now, it looks like things could start going more smoothly as Kanye finally agrees to the dissolution of their marriage, which comes more than a year after Kim first filed for divorce in February 2021.