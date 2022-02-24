As Kanye West continues his antics surrounding the Donda 2 release and his attempt to win his wife back, Kim Kardashian just wants to put this chapter behind her.
The reality star just entered a new request to end her marriage to Kanye.
The court documents, which were filed on Wednesday and obtained by PEOPLE, see Kardashian say that Ye’s efforts to impede her divorce request “should be rejected.”
“Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the documents state. “Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties’ children.”
Of course, she believes the rapper "should not be permitted" to do so.
Attached to this document is also a declaration from Kardashian, herself, further expressing her desire to have their marriage terminated.
“I very much desire to be divorced,” she says. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has
not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”
She continued, “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”
Kim Kardashian first filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Though things were cordial for a while, the reality star’s relationship with Pete Davidson is what seemingly turned everything upside down. Now, it looks like there’s no going back.
