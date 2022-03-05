Bossip Video

No matter what situation he’s in, Tyler Perry is always ready to improvise.

The media mogul took Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test this week, where he gave fans the answer to some of their most pressing questions.

Does he read reviews of his Madea films? Does Eddie Murphy know he was the inspiration behind Tyler creating Madea? Is he a better director than J.J. Abrams? All of these questions, and many more, were discussed by Tyler Perry himself.

One question a lot of folks have to wonder if if the director ever uses his iconic Madea voice in conversation. While he says no to that question, he goes on to joke about using the voice during sex, which might have some truth to it.

At one point in the video, Vanity Fair slides Perry a photo of J.J. Abrams, asking the filmmaker if he’s better than the Star Wars director.

That’s when Perry does a callback to Keke Palmer’s lie detector test, when the hilarious “I have no idea who this man is, sorry to this man.”

Of course, this is particularly funny because Tyler Perry is in one of Abram’s films, Star Trek 2009, and has spoken about his admiration for him in interviews before. Once the lie detector administrator points out that he directed a film he was in, Perry does a 180 and acts like she mispronounced his name before.

“That’s J.J. Abrams! What did you call him? That’s not what you said…Yeah that’s J.J. Abrams, I know J.J. Abrams.”

Pure comedy. Check it out for yourself down below: