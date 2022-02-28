Did you watch?
Madea is back at it again with the hellurrrrious shenanigans–this time, channeling her inner-Beyoncé, quoting esteemed WAPtivist Cardi B, and running up on Rosa Parks in quite possibly her most hysterical movie ever.
Tyler Perry is a menace 💀 pic.twitter.com/qrDk075t8u
— 𝑰 𝑳𝒖𝒉 𝑮𝒐𝒅 ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) February 25, 2022
The trending Netflix film stars fan faves from across the Madeaverse including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) and a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll best known for portraying Madea-esque character Agnes Brown in the BBC sitcom ‘Mrs. Brown’s Boys.’
“When I tell you I want you to laugh so hard that you can’t stop! I MEAN IT! We’ve been going through too much in this world! All I want this movie to do is just make you laugh out loud for real! Coming on February 25th to @netflix!” tweeted Perry.
‘A Madea Homecoming’ centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebration.
“I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is… nobody’s laughing,” said Perry in an exclusive interview with EW. “Nobody’s getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore. And I’m like, ‘What tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?'”
We caught up with Tyler Perry to chat about Madea’s long-awaited homecoming, how he comes up with creative marketing concepts like having Madea wear the same outfit as Mary J. Blige, not paying attention to social media, the importance of Black history month and more in our interview you can view here.
All these years later and we FINALLY get to see👀 how it went down between Madea & Rosa!!!
😂😂😂 #MadeaHomecoming pic.twitter.com/emaqDSKGsL
— Miss BS♒ (@MissB_U_Tful) February 26, 2022
What was your fave part of ‘A Madea Homecoming?’ Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from ‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea’s Homecoming.’
😭😭😭😭😭 MADEA ON HER BEYONCÉ .. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/D6d3R7P2pe
— 🏀 Doubters become Fans shirt 2022🤷🏾♂️ 🇵🇦 (@ballupAIP23) February 25, 2022
“MADEA ON HER BEYONCÉ” – Tyler is wilddd
Am I tripping or did Madea get a bbl 👀😂? #MadeaHomecoming pic.twitter.com/45gvhva0pR
— Qvєєиии⚓ (@IamBriana01114) February 26, 2022
“Am I tripping or did Madea get a bbl 👀” – we see you, Madea
🗣 GET ROSA OFF THE DAMN BUS ROS-AH!! 😭😭😭😭😭 #MadeaHomecoming pic.twitter.com/zdYQS0T2VN
— Lola Bunny (@_ayeeekris) February 25, 2022
“GET ROSA OFF THE DAMN BUS ROS-AH!!” – Tyler was wylin
ITS THE FACT MADEA GOT THE TEA CUP TO PUT HIM OUT 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #AMadeaHomecoming #MadeaHomecoming pic.twitter.com/XM0mSmV8KF
— Anfernee Young (@AnferneeYoung) February 25, 2022
“TS THE FACT MADEA GOT THE TEA CUP TO PUT HIM OUT” – *cackles*
So Tyler spent the whole budget on Madea’s wig bc it’s laid #MadeaHomecoming
Never forget 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/RDQOqQhPz1
— NatTurner_Tubman (@this_melanin) February 26, 2022
“So Tyler spent the whole budget on Madea’s wig bc it’s laid #MadeaHomecoming
Never forget” – we’ll neverrr forget
Cardi B & “UP” was referenced in Tyler Perry’s new movie “A Madea Homecoming” (via @ThatsSoCardii). pic.twitter.com/djFueL0uHv
— Fan Account | #BLM 💎💎💎 (@BardiUpdatess) February 25, 2022
Inside the Red Lobster tho??
Tyler Perry is a fool for this 🤣🤣🤣#MadeaHomeComing pic.twitter.com/52pOCIqmKB
— SirLeeJay (@SirLeeJay) February 25, 2022
“Tyler Perry is a fool for this” – Tyler loves him some Bey
Why they got Madea in 1955 looking like a young Coretta Scott King?!?!#MadeaHomeComing pic.twitter.com/cuvn3gA18s
— SirLeeJay (@SirLeeJay) February 25, 2022
“Why they got Madea in 1955 looking like a young Coretta Scott King?!?!” – oh Tyler…
Tyler Perry’s new movie “A Madea Homecoming” playing “WAP”.
(via @marknbitty) pic.twitter.com/lmrJfFcinO
— Cardi B Global 💎💎💎 (@CardiBGlobal) February 25, 2022
“Tyler Perry’s new movie “A Madea Homecoming” playing “WAP” – we see you stanning, Tyler
Everyone should watch A Madea Homecoming. It’s Tyler Perry’s best work with a well thought out plot that flows naturally and everything makes sense in the movie. You can trust me I promise pic.twitter.com/K6nYwFmUAR
— BRI (@BriMalandro) February 26, 2022
“Everyone should watch A Madea Homecoming. It’s Tyler Perry’s best work with a well thought out plot that flows naturally and everything makes sense in the movie. You can trust me I promise” – you know what…
