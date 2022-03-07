Bossip Video

How adorable!

Savannah James has her daughter Zhuri’s hair looking good! The wife of NBA superstar LeBron James has coined herself a “kitchen beautician” and she’s sharing with followers her steps to keeping 7-year-old Zhuri’s natural hair healthy and growing in her latest Instagram video.

In the clip, Savannah shows off the steps she takes to wash, carefully moisturize and straighten Zhuri’s back-length locks. The mom ended the video with an example of how she trims Zhuri’s hair to rid it of split ends. Folks in the comments were in awe of how beautiful the grade schooler’s hair looked as Savannah styled it with a flat iron.

“A little peek into our wash/trim day routine,” Savannah captioned the post.

Savannah left a disclaimer to viewers, warning that she is simply a “kitchen” stylist and doesn’t want folks following her for hair advice or sharing their criticism in the comments.

“*Disclaimer* I am not a professional,” she added. “I’m a kitchen beautician. The process I use has gotten us to these lengths through the last 7 years. Please don’t come for me.”

Savannah James Receives Praise For Taking Great Care Of Zhuri’s Precious Hair

Savannah had nothing to worry about and attracted tons of positive feedback on her technique. The clip has since been shared to The Shade Room, with thousands of comments pouring in to applaud Savannah for having “growing hands.”

Fans were complimenting the mom for doing a great job on Zhuri’s locks from her kitchen and pointing out how long and healthy her baby’s hair looked in the clip.

Hit play to see it.

So sweet. Check out the full vlog of Savannah James working her magic on her daughter Zhuri’s crown below.