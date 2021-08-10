Bossip Video

No matter her stage, Zhuri James always knows how to steal the show.

NBA star LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, have such a beautiful family, but every time they make content together, it’s clear that nobody stands a chance against the youngest family member: 6-year-old Zhuri.

As the new school year quickly approaches, James decided to celebrate Janie and Jack’s new “Everyone’s a Princess” campaign with some absolutely adorable photos. The toddler shared a new social media post on Monday, August 9, which shows how the All Things Zhuri YouTube host transformed into a Disney princess while sharing a message to her fans of all ages.

“To all my fellow princesses! At @janieandjack everyone’s a princess when we show courage and treat others with kindness. Come join the #UltimatePrincessCelebration,” she wrote.

The flicks show the 6-year-old striking her best princess poses in a number of different dresses, even donning a tiara in one.

The Disney Princess Collection by Janie and Jack is inspired by Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration. The campaign underscores the message that every child can be a princess when they embody courage, kindness, determination and celebrate each other’s differences.

When she’s not embracing her girly side by dressing up like a princess, Zhuri loves to show off her dance moves, which even caught the attention of Cardi B.