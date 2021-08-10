No matter her stage, Zhuri James always knows how to steal the show.
NBA star LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, have such a beautiful family, but every time they make content together, it’s clear that nobody stands a chance against the youngest family member: 6-year-old Zhuri.
As the new school year quickly approaches, James decided to celebrate Janie and Jack’s new “Everyone’s a Princess” campaign with some absolutely adorable photos. The toddler shared a new social media post on Monday, August 9, which shows how the All Things Zhuri YouTube host transformed into a Disney princess while sharing a message to her fans of all ages.
“To all my fellow princesses! At @janieandjack everyone’s a princess when we show courage and treat others with kindness. Come join the #UltimatePrincessCelebration,” she wrote.
The flicks show the 6-year-old striking her best princess poses in a number of different dresses, even donning a tiara in one.
The Disney Princess Collection by Janie and Jack is inspired by Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration. The campaign underscores the message that every child can be a princess when they embody courage, kindness, determination and celebrate each other’s differences.
When she’s not embracing her girly side by dressing up like a princess, Zhuri loves to show off her dance moves, which even caught the attention of Cardi B.
“How is she soo good at this?” the rapper wrote on Instagram after Zhuri took part in a dance challende to Cardi’s latest hit. “This is soo dope. Yes! Yes we all see cuteness but bayybee I see a future superstar. Sooo adorable! I’m maaa hype lols.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.