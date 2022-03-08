Don’t you love a good sista success story? Today is all about celebrating women, and what better time is there to be introduced to some new businesses owned by Black women?

For International Women’s Day 2022, we want to highlight some of our favorite Black female-owned businesses. Each of these gems is run by African-American girl bosses who cater to clients of the culture.

According to Forbes, Black female entrepreneurs launch businesses at higher rates than white men. However, they tend to find trouble accessing capital and venture into oversaturated markets. With that being said, ambition does not go unnoticed.

Women of color from varying backgrounds are showing the world precisely what Black Girl Magic is, making strides and building g names in beauty, fashion, cookware, and more. To help our queens develop and sustain successful brands, we’ve got to celebrate, recognize, and, when possible, patronize these businesses.

Black Woman-Owned Businesses To Follow For International Women’s Day

Here are some leading Black Female owned businesses to watch. While we’re aware that there are thousands of Black women in business, these are some standouts. Please, drop a comment if you’d like to add more!

Edas

Washington Ave

Brown Baby Butter

Curls

B. Simone Beauty

Ashli James Collection

LIT Brooklyn

Hairbrella

Mielle Organics

Kaleidoscope Hair Products

The Crayon Case

Dr. Gio Cosmetics

Pear Nova

Culture Tags

Hogoè Kpessou

Bodylicious Couture

Curvy Fox

Brush With The Best

The Chubby Afro

The Puff Cuff

Briogeo

Arcani Coil Care

CurlMix

HoneyPot

The Lip Bar