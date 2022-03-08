Toya’s Tipsy Tea Party Brings Out The Baddie Bridesmaid Brigade

One thing is for certain…

Toya Johnson knows how to throw a party. Friday night the Atlanta socialite, TV personality and bride-to-be held a special event to “court” her bridal party and celebrate the premiere of THE COURTSHIP, which premiered March 6 on NBC.

‘Toya’s Tipsy Tea Party’ was an exclusive bridesmaids proposal at the Villa Christina in Atlanta, Georgia.

The attendees wore their classy and elegant tea party-themed dresses as they indulged in a three-course meal.

The beautiful setting featured fine china, a branded calligraphy mirror, voluminous floral arrangements, thematic cocktails, a harpist, royal staff, branded gift boxes, and branded menus.

The ambiance and aesthetics throughout the dinner made for beautiful photo moments and great incorporation of #TheCourtshipNBC.

It’s no secret that Toya keeps company with some of the most famous, finest and fanciest ladies in Atlanta.

Notable guests included singer and TV personality Kandi Burruss, TV personality and R&B superstar Monica, TV personality and R&B singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, TV personality and rapper Rasheeda Frost, actress and TV personality Reginae Carter, TV personality and singer Tammy Rivera, TV personality and V103 radio host Shamea Morton, TV personality and Mompreneur Monyetta Shaw, TV personality and Mompreneur Lena Huggar, and social media superstar mom of the McClure Twins, Ami McClure. Sheesh, can a regular, regular BOSSIP editor get an invite some time too Toya? We are TV personalities too!

Looks like the ladies had a ball.

Toya shared a video montage from the event.

She also shared this really funny video of her and her crew doing the latest tiktok challenge.

She makes “falling” in love look fun right?