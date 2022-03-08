Toya Holds Tipsy Tea Party Bridesmaid Proposal Promoting #TheCourtship

Toya’s Tipsy Tea Party Brings Out The Baddie Bridesmaid Brigade

- By

One thing is for certain…

Antonia "Toya" Johnson at Toya's Tipsy Tea Party

Source: Envision Artistry / @envision.artistry

Toya Johnson knows how to throw a party. Friday night the Atlanta socialite, TV personality and bride-to-be held a special event to “court” her bridal party and celebrate the premiere of THE COURTSHIP, which premiered March 6 on NBC.

Toya's Tipsy Tea Party

Source: Envision Artistry / @envision.artistry

‘Toya’s Tipsy Tea Party’ was an exclusive bridesmaids proposal at the Villa Christina in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kandi Burruss Rasheeda Frost and Toya Johnson attend Toya's Tipsy Tea Party

Source: Envision Artistry / @envision.artistry

The attendees wore their classy and elegant tea party-themed dresses as they indulged in a three-course meal.

Tammy Rivera and Reginae Carter attend Toya's Tipsy Tea Party

Source: Envision Artistry / @envision.artistry

The beautiful setting featured fine china, a branded calligraphy mirror, voluminous floral arrangements, thematic cocktails, a harpist, royal staff, branded gift boxes, and branded menus.

Reginae Carter, Toya Johnson and Monica attend Toya's Tipsy Tea Party

Source: Envision Artistry / @envision.artistry

Monyetta Shaw, Tiny Harris and Reginae Carter at Toya's Tipsy Tea Party

Source: Envision Artistry / @envision.artistry

The ambiance and aesthetics throughout the dinner made for beautiful photo moments and great incorporation of #TheCourtshipNBC.

Toya's Tipsy Tea Party

Source: Envision Artistry / @envision.artistry

It’s no secret that Toya keeps company with some of the most famous, finest and fanciest ladies in Atlanta.

Ami McClure and Tiny Harris attend Toya's Tipsy Tea Party

Source: Envision Artistry / @envision.artistry

Related Stories

Notable guests included singer and TV personality Kandi Burruss, TV personality and R&B superstar Monica, TV personality and R&B singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, TV personality and rapper Rasheeda Frost, actress and TV personality Reginae Carter, TV personality and singer Tammy Rivera, TV personality and V103 radio host Shamea Morton, TV personality and Mompreneur Monyetta Shaw, TV personality and Mompreneur Lena Huggar, and social media superstar mom of the McClure Twins, Ami McClure.  Sheesh, can a regular, regular BOSSIP editor get an invite some time too Toya? We are TV personalities too!

 

Looks like the ladies had a ball.

Ami McClure Rasheeda Frost and Toya Johnson attend Toya's Tipsy Tea Party

Source: Envision Artistry / @envision.artistry

Toya shared a video montage from the event.

She also shared this really funny video of her and her crew doing the latest tiktok challenge.

She makes “falling” in love look fun right?

Toya's Tipsy Tea Party

Source: Envision Artistry / @envision.artistry

Categories: Bangers, Black Girl Magic, Celebrity News
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.