Girllll’s night!

BFFs Toya Johnson and Rasheeda brought Harlem to Atlanta with an exclusive Girl’s night pajama party with glammed guests, delicious eats, and a private screening of buzzy Prime Video series “Harlem.”

Handpicked attendees included Kandi Burruss, Yandy Smith, Monyetta Shaw, Drew Sidora, Eboni Elektra, Bambi, Spice, and more.

“Harlem” follows a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in New York’s Harlem neighborhood — one of the most storied areas of both contemporary and historical Black America.

The show stars Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian.” Additional recurring guest stars include Whoopi Goldberg as “Dr. Elise Pruitt,” Jasmine Guy as “Patricia,” Andrea Martin as “Robin,” Robert Ri’chard as “Shawn,” Juani Feliz as “Isabela,” Kate Rockwell as “Ana,” and Sullivan Jones as “Jameson.”

Camille is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia with extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye is a successful, queer dating app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm’s length; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and trust fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn.

Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.

Created, written, and executive produced by Tracy Oliver (“Girl’s Trip”), the binge-worthy series trended across social media as the latest Black woman-led series with a lovable cast, hilarious writing, and fly fashions.

“Harlem” is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.