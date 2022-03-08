Bossip Video

No matter what kind of legal trouble he’s facing, it seems like DaBaby can’t take anything seriously.

About a month after getting into an altercation with DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills, at a Los Angeles-area bowling alley, DaBaby is opening up about the situation.

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club on Monday, the rapper (sarcastically) said that he’s “still scared” from the fight that went down at Corbin Bowl in Tarzana last month.

“Yeah man, I don’t know how the world works today,” he told DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God. “You feel me? I’m still scared of that situation now. I heard it was gonna be rough for me, so I don’t wanna speak on that. N**** might pop up downstairs.”

DaBaby Speaks On DaniLeigh

The North Carolina native went on to tease that he purposefully stayed out of Los Angeles for some time after the drama that occurred between himself and DaniLeigh, the mother of his youngest child.

Earlier in February, fans saw things transpire on Instagram Live, with Dani ultimately being hit with two assault charges for attacking DaBaby after being told to leave his house. That’s when her brother challenged him to a fight the next time DaBaby was in Los Angeles.

“I stayed away from L.A. for some months behind that, too,” DaBaby teased. “I sure hope I don’t gotta run into him again.”

When being asked about how this whole incident is impacting the rapper’s relationship with his daughter, he gave a long-winded explanation that didn’t really explain much:

“That’s unfortunate, but I would expect that side…the way I rock behind kids or whatever…that ain’t the way we play,” he said. “I’m not finna play with nothing tied to my kid. That ain’t how we rock. My side, we don’t rock like that, at all.” He continued, “Shawty can call my momma now and my momma would do whatever, for sure. Right now. That’s how we rock and I don’t know nothing about that. I ain’t passing judgment on nobody, but that should’ve been intervened on that side. I don’t know what you think my daughter’s last name is, you know what I’m saying? But it ain’t…Somebody should’ve said, ‘Hey, what you doing?’ While you’re doing that, I’m right here.”

For more from DaBaby, check out his full interview here: