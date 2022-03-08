Bossip Video

From new iPhones to sports coming to Apple TV+, here’s everything you missed today at Apple’s spring event.

Today, Apple hosted its annual Spring Event to show us what they will be releasing to secure our hard-earned money before their fall event unleashes a new iPhone. As always, rumors have been flying around before the event on what to expect, but this time around, Apple is keeping the event modest and offered good news for those with existing products and good news for those holding off on upgrading their electronics until today’s announcement.

Here are a few important announcements you missed from today’s event:

Live Sports are finally coming to Apple TV+

Today, Apple announced it’s bringing live sports to its Apple TV app starting with Friday Night Baseball. Apple will stream two games per week that will only be available on Apple TV+. The games will be available in eight countries and you won’t have to worry about local blackouts. This will start whenever the MLB and the players association agree on a new collective bargaining agreement which could take a while.

iPhone Updates

Apple announced a new iPhone SE that will be available in midnight, starlight, and red colors. The phone will have a 4.7-inch Retina HD screen, keep the home button, and most importantly a better battery life thanks to efficiencies from the A15 Bionic and iOS 15. SE preorders begin on March 15 and the new phone will launch on March 18 with a starting price of $429. The phone will also have 5G capabilities.

The only update to the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro is the addition of a new color–the iPhone 13 will now come in dark green while the 13 Pro will come in a lighter alpine green.

iPad Air

The iPad Air is back in the spotlight with a new model announced starting at $599 and will come with Apple’s M1 chip, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and will add the Center Stage feature. The new model will also be compatible with the Apple Pencil and keyboard accessories.

Mac Studio computer unveiled

Apple introduced its new Mac computer The Mac Studio which will be powered by the M1 Ultra chip. The unit itself is small at 3. inches tall and 7. inches wide. The Studio will have four thunderbolt ports, HDMI, 10 GB Ethernet port, a pro audio jack, and USB ports. The front side will feature two USB-C ports that double as thunderbolt ports and an SD card slot. In addition, Apple announced a separate 27-inch Mac Studio Display, which will work with the Mac Studio as well as other MacBooks and the Mac Mini. It features a 12-megapixel camera, six speakers, and spatial audio support.

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999, while the Mac Studio Display costs $1,599.

Once again Apple delivered, and if they are coming this heavy in the Spring we know the Fall is about to have some serious announcements. The spring is usually focused on the new iPhone and anything else, in addition, is always a bonus, our wallets are ready.

If you missed the event you can watch it in full below.