While Clarkson previously won ownership of both of their Montana properties , Blackstock is going to pay the former American Idol $2,000 a month in rent while he stays there until June.

In addition to the one-time payment, the American Idol winner will also have to pay her ex $115,000 in spousal support per month until Jan. 31, 2024. Though that’s definitely a hefty amount, it’s lower than the previous number Clarkson was ordered to pay her ex in July last year, which was $150,000 per month, in addition to the $45,601 per month for child support.