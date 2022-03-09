Bossip Video

After almost two years of back and forth, Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from Kendu’s caucasian cousin Brandon Blackstock has been finalized.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the singer and talk show host has been ordered to pay her ex-husband a one-time payment of just over $1.3 million. Clarkson will also pay a monthly child support payment of $45,601 for their two children, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, which began on February 1.

As for custody, the couple has agreed on having joint custody of their kids, though they will live at Clarkson’s home in Los Angeles. They also agreed on both kids being vaccinated against COVID-19, since they will be traveling out of state to see their father at the former couple’s Montana ranch, where he’ll be living for the time being. 

