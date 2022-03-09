After almost two years of back and forth, Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from Kendu’s caucasian cousin Brandon Blackstock has been finalized.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the singer and talk show host has been ordered to pay her ex-husband a one-time payment of just over $1.3 million. Clarkson will also pay a monthly child support payment of $45,601 for their two children, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, which began on February 1.
As for custody, the couple has agreed on having joint custody of their kids, though they will live at Clarkson’s home in Los Angeles. They also agreed on both kids being vaccinated against COVID-19, since they will be traveling out of state to see their father at the former couple’s Montana ranch, where he’ll be living for the time being.
While Clarkson previously won ownership of both of their Montana properties, Blackstock is going to pay the former American Idol $2,000 a month in rent while he stays there until June.
In addition to the one-time payment, the American Idol winner will also have to pay her ex $115,000 in spousal support per month until Jan. 31, 2024. Though that’s definitely a hefty amount, it’s lower than the previous number Clarkson was ordered to pay her ex in July last year, which was $150,000 per month, in addition to the $45,601 per month for child support.
Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.
In July 2021, the singer requested to be declared legally divorced, saying she and Blackstock “both deserve the opportunity to build a new life.” She was declared legally single in August.
