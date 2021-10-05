Bossip Video

Kelly Clarkson just won big in her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

A judge has given Kelly Clarkson the $10.4 million Montana ranch where her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been living since the pair split.

According to the September 30 order obtained by E! News, the court rejected Blackstock’s position that the Montana ranch is marital property and should be shared equally by both exes. Instead, the judge simply upheld their premarital agreement. This means The Voice coach takes control of the farm since she purchased the home, according to a source.

“The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties’ names either as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as required under the PMA to create marital property,” reads the decision. “The Court therefore rejects Respondent’s position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties.”

This is a big win for Clarkson, but still, the situation seems to be complicated since Clarkson owns the property, but Blackstock is the one living there.

After their separation, the music industry talent manager made a “deliberate choice” to “change his life” and become a full-time rancher, according to an August filing. At the time, he was “exclusively using” the Montana ranch as his “residence and business.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host previously requested permission to sell the ranch because of the “financial burden” of maintaining a property that was only being used by her ex-husband. The court determined the costs of maintaining the ranch are $81,000 per month.

The judge initially rejected her request to sell the Montana site, and in April 2021, Blackstock was ordered to pay the hefty property fees. Now that she has ownership of the property, it seems like Kelly will sell it and rid herself of that hefty burden.

Beyond the ranch, Clarkson is required to pay nearly $200,000 per month to Blackstock in spousal and child support. Her ex-husband has a 25 percent custodial timeshare and is responsible for “100% of the cost” of transporting their two children–River, 7, and Remington, 5–to and from Montana.