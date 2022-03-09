Bossip Video

NFL legend and Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders reveals two toes had to be amputated in a fight with blood clots following recent surgery.

Deion Sanders is a pro football Hall of Famer and has highlights for days but his latest name is Coach Prime. Deion is on a mission as head coach of Jackson State to bring change to the way we see HBCU football programs and one thing is clear: he believes.

In his Barstool sports series, Coach Prime, we see Deion face obstacles as head coach and we also see him power through those obstacles. In the latest episode of the show, Coach Prime opens up about his foot injury, which we saw on his Instagram and on the sidelines last season. Deion reveals he spent a month in the hospital after a surgery last September that left him with a dislocated toe and inflamed nerve. Not only that, Sanders goes on to reveal he had two toes removed on his left foot last fall as doctors feared he might lose his leg according to the New York Post.

“The hardest thing of it all was to look down there and see that and understand once upon a time you was this type of athlete and you don’t even know if you’re gonna walk because all you feel is pain,” Sanders said in an episode of his “Coach Prime” web series that aired on Tuesday night. “You just wanna get out of this hospital.”

Sanders seems to have moved on and is getting back to 100%, focusing on coaching and getting his team to the next level. Click below to watch the episode of Coach Prime involving Deion’s amputations.