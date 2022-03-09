Dame!

Dame Dash stopped by Shannon Sharpe‘s award-winning FOX Sports’ podcast Club Shay Shay to talk his isht about a variety of topics including Jay Z, Kanye, Kevin Hart, a ‘Paid In Full’ sequel, Black ownership, and more in a captivating conversation you can view below:

Play

On meeting Jay-Z, and what made Dame Dash think the 26-year-old rapper could be big in the industry:

“Because he had on Nike Airs. He was from Brooklyn; I was from Harlem, and back in those days Brooklyn dudes didn’t wear Nike Airs, so that was a flag for me.”

On the Roc-A-Fella chain, and why was it so popular:

“Because I made it popular. By saying, ‘let’s make a Roc-A-Fella chain’ and if you noticed, me, I would publicly give them away. And I was the only one that gave them away. So if I didn’t give you a Roc-A-Fella chain, you don’t have a real Roc-A-Fella chain. It’s fuego.”

On Kanye, and if when he met him, did he know how big he would become?

“No, I never expected that in a billion years … I didn’t expect it. I expected other people that were in my crew to be Kanye. I expected someone to do those things, but I didn’t know it would be him. But the reason why it was him is because he had the most respect for me. He’s the only one that listened completely. And still does – on certain levels.”

On why and how the Yeezy brand has been able to make up ground on the Jordan Brand and become so popular in a very short time:

“(Michael) Jordan didn’t make music. Jordan was known for playing good basketball. Kanye is known for something completely different. If Michael Jackson had sneakers, and they were designed well, he would have made more money than Michael Jordan.”

On Putting Kevin Hart in movies:

“I took him off the stage and put them in a movie put him in a movie the next day.”

Why?

“I was confident in the fact that I thought he was funny. … the role I needed, he fit the role. I needed a little dude that was funny that could make fun of himself. He fit the bill. And he just took the opportunity – like I give a lot of people the same opportunities and I see potential in a lot of people that don’t realize them. Related Stories Gag Wars: Kevin Hart Pranked Nick Cannon With A Vending Machine Full Of Condoms Following 8th Baby News

Tha God’s Honest Truth: Here’s What Happened When Kevin Hart Chopped It Up With Charlamagne Tha God [Video] Effort, and again as a professional athlete, you know, you can be good but not have the discipline and you end up going nowhere. So Kevin was just one of those people that had the work ethic and took the opportunity. And I might not agree with everything he’s done, but you know, he’s got where he has to go.”

On having an eye for talent:

“I have an eye for talent, for sure. But having an eye for work ethic is also something I have an eye for too.”

On how you know somebody has “it” factor:

“I don’t know. It’s about being inspired. It’s like, how do you know it’s gonna make your body move like by dancing? I don’t, I just start dancing. How you know you’re gonna be attracted to a woman. It’s just things that you see and the person or that sometimes just inspires you – don’t know why.”

On his mother passing away at a very early age resulting in him putting HIMSELF in Boarding School:

“Made me a beast, it made me an animal. It made me fearless. My worst nightmare was losing my mother and it happened to me fairly young, so what else did I have to be scared of? And then my friends started to become killers and I knew that I would have to become one because it was part of the game and I was becoming a product of my environment. My mother worked too hard for me not to have to do that. So I put myself in boarding school. Self Care – I played football, lacrosse, and basketball.”

On marketing and promoting – creating your own space:

“I feel like that’s what every man should want (to create their own space). I don’t see any other way. Like I have friends that have big houses but I can’t stay at their houses – I like to walk around the way I want. I like to go out in the refrigerator. I like to make the rules and I can only make the rules in my house. I have to abide by others’ rules and other people’s houses, and I don’t like other people’s rules sometimes.”

On knowledge he took from the streets and incorporate present day:

“Everything. Marketing, you know, you had a color top and definitely somebody came on the block using your color and that was a problem because they could compromise what people think about your work. And then also infrastructure. I had a team at a young age – I had people working for me, I had to collect, had to re-up, all that type of thing. But the difference is, I was you know, definitely way past 20 years ago when I was really young, and I applied all those things to what I do now. The difference is the recourse isn’t jail or death – so the shit is easy. That’s my point. If you fail in that world, you go to jail or you die. That’s why I stopped, it’s not sustainable in my teens. But in this world, what the f*** is gonna happen?”

On promoting health and how to coach the community to get better:

“Know by showcasing cool people eating good food. It’s about influence and leading by example. So, telling people what to do doesn’t work; showing people what to do by doing it. And if they respect you, they usually do it right. It’s like, you know, you got to make it aspirational, kind of. But just understanding, like, there’s this documentary called, ‘They’re Killing Us’ that shows exactly how food is targeted to black people to kill them. But they won’t showcase that. Understanding that meat has nothing but fecal and doo-doo all over it – 99% of it. Who the f** wants to eat doo-doo? And understanding what the GMO does to your body and your organs?”

Advice for someone trying to be an entrepreneur: