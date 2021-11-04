Bossip Video

Ooo those are nice!

Our fave unc-unc Shannon Sharpe has quite the shoe collection that now includes a super rare pair of custom Air Jordan 1s created exclusively by The Shoe Surgeon Dominic Ciambrone for the Hall of Famer and one lucky fan.

The limited-edition sneakers (2 of 2!) were gifted to Sharpe in a past episode of Club Shay Shay and feature design elements specific to him and the popular podcast.

Sharpe’s nickname “Unc” is embossed in gold on the front tongue tag along with his motto “Do Something B4 2 Something” on the back tongue tags, Broncos and Ravens gum outsole underlays, Club Shay Shay custom insoles, and a Club Shay Shay patch.

Fans entered to win the exclusive pair of Air Jordans by completing several steps that included subscribing to Club Shay Shay on multiple platforms and sharing the content giveaway graphic on their own social platforms.

With a rare pair of Jordans on the line, we’re sure there were thousands of entries by superfans like Loreice Walker who won the contest and found herself on a surprise zoom with Shannon Sharpe in a feel-good moment you can view below:

Every week, the 3x Super Bowl champion, Pro Football Hall of Famer and co-host of Undisputed on FS1 links up with athletes, celebs and influencers at Club Shay Shay where they break down, analyze and discuss the latest headlines in sports, pop culture and everything in-between.

To listen to Club Shay Shay, click here, and check out more of Shannon’s exclusive shoe collection that includes Yeezy Red Octobers, Travis Scott SB Dunks, and more.