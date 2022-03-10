Bossip Video

OK, criminal justice system, I see you. I mean, you still trash but even a white supremacist clock is right twice a day.

A Black Dunkin’ employee in Tampa Bay, Florida, was sentenced to community service and to two years of house arrest after being arrested for fatally punching a white man who called him a racial slur multiple times.

According to the New York Post, 27-year-old Corey Pujols was initially charged with aggravated manslaughter following a May 4, 2021, incident during which he punched 77-year-old Vonelle Cook, a regular at the Dunkin’ location, who died at the hospital days after the altercation. On Monday, Pujols was ordered by a judge to complete 200 hours of community service and attend an anger management course in addition to serving two years under house arrest. It’s a rare light sentence granted to a Black man accused of a violent crime and one that came after prosecutors accepted a plea deal allowing Pujols to plea to a lesser charge of felony battery.

Here’s what happened as reported by the Post:

Tampa police said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. May 4 at the Dunkin’ location at 410 S. 50th Street. According to court records, the customer, Vonelle Cook, 77, who was white, had gone through the drive-thru to order coffee and was angry over the lack of service. While in the drive-thru, Dunkin’ employees had trouble hearing him, and he started to yell at them about poor service. Employees told Cook, a regular at the establishment, to leave, but he parked his car, walked inside, and was aggressive and verbally abusive toward employees, prosecutors said. Pujols asked a co-worker to call the police, leading to an argument between him and Cook, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported. When Pujols, who is black, asked Cook to leave, police said Cook called him a racial slur. Pujols then walked around the counter and asked Cook not to call him that slur again, but when Cook did, Pujols punched him in the jaw, according to the station. Cook fell and hit his head on the floor. He was taken to the hospital, where he died three days later.

OK, now look: I am not one to be reductive or insensitive when someone has died, but there are some facts of life to consider here.

First, people get knocked TF out for saying the wrong thing every day, B. And if you are, say, a septuagenarian man with brittle bones you might want to shut TF up.

Social Media Reacts To Corey Pujols’ Sentencing

And if the reason you’re unable to keep your mouth shut is that you’re racist as hell and your hate is so deep it can’t be silenced or concealed, you can expect that Black people aren’t going to feel much sympathy for you when you end up seriously injured or killed.

Take a look at what social media is saying:

Grayson Kamm, a spokesman for Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, said prosecutors had to consider the “totality of the circumstances” that led to Pujols’ actions.

“Two of the primary factors were the aggressive approach the victim took toward the defendant and everyone working with the defendant, and that the victim repeatedly used possibly the most aggressive and offensive term in the English language,” Kamm said.

It was also taken into account that Pujols didn’t have a criminal record and that he didn’t actually mean to kill Cook.

By the way, while Pujols had no record prior to this case, Cook was a registered sex offender.

At the end of the day, all of this could have been avoided if Cook had only left when he was told to.

He should have complied.

He shouldn’t have been so aggressive.

He should have checked his attitude.

What was he wearing, anyway?

Isn’t this guy a criminal?

Do we know if he was on drugs?

What about white-on-white crime?

White people commit 90 percent of the racism in America.

Maybe the employee was in fear for his life.

So anyway, what are y’all having for dinner?

-zack linly