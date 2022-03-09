Bossip Video

We’ve reported on LOTS of crazy news from the state of Florida but this one is unlike any other we’ve ever come across.

According to Daily Mail, an elementary school teacher was taken out of her classroom on a stretcher after she was violently attacked by a 5-year-old special needs student. That is correct, a 5-year-old child almost killed this woman!

43-year-old Trisha Meadows was attempting to “cool down” the child who was flipping over chairs and hurling object across the class when the child turned on her. President of the Broward Teachers Union, Ana Fusco, detailed the attack for WSVN:

‘He actually ran and attacked and jumped on her with his whole body weight. She fell and hit her head, which caused the severe injury and other bodily injuries where she is going to need surgery,’ she said.

Fusco says that this is the FOURTH time that the child has attacked and hospitalized Meadows. During another incident, the child pushed over a bookshelf that painfully pinned her underneath. Police have confirmed that the child won’t be charged but Meadows has been intubated as a result of her injuries.

“To say this is unacceptable isn’t strong enough,” said Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union according to Local12. “No one should have to go home to their family with a black eye, a broken nose or a cracked head — real injuries that have happened. We don’t get trained in how to go into combat with students or how to protect yourself against a chair or a bookshelf getting thrown on you. This is not the first time this has happened.”

The child might not face charges but somebody at that school has some ‘splaining to do!