Bossip Video

In “wow, they really let people do whatever” news, Grimes and Elon Musk have welcomed another baby together, and the name is just as weird as last time.

In a recent interview discussing her upcoming album, Grimes revealed that she and Elon Musk recently welcomed a second child together.

During her conversation with Vanity Fair, which comes out on Thursday, the singer was asked if she has “another baby” in her life after writer Devin Gordon picked up on crying baby sounds in her house.

Initially, Grimes said that she’s “not at liberty to speak on these things,” going on to talk about her and Elon’s first child together, X Æ A-12 (a.k.a. X). When more noises kept being made, though, the presence of a newborn was too obvious too ignore.

Ultimately, it was revealed in the Vanity Fair article that Grimes and Musk did welcome a second child, this time using a surrogate–which helped them keep news of their little one away from the public eye for longer. Grimes later explained to the publication via text that her and Musk welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, though she goes by Y.

“I was fighting for Odysseus Musk,” Grimes said of the name, adding that “a girl named Odysseus is my dream.”

The child was born in December, around the same time that the musician made the choice to relocate to Austin, Texas “full time.”

Still, even though she relocated to be close to Musk and they just welcomed another child, Grimes is quick to point out that there is “no real word” to describe their relationship.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she explained. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”