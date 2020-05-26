If You Care: Grimes Reveals She & Elon Musk Updated Their Baby’s Name…But It’s Still Just As Weird

After the saga that surrounded the selection of their baby’s unconventional name, Grimes and Elon Musk have slightly changed things around.

This new revisal was revealed during an exchange with fans in the comment section of a recent Instagram post from the artist. Grimes was asked about the name on Sunday, with fans wondering how California law might affect the baby’s legal name.

“Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws?” one fan asked in the comments. “What is the baby’s new name?” That’s when Grimes revealed that they actually did change the name…but not as drastically as some might have hoped.

The name, X Æ A-12, is now X Æ A-Xii. “Roman numerals,” she explained. “Looks better tbh.”

During his latest appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, Elon Musk revealed that his partner “actually mostly came up with” the name before (sort of) explaining the pronunciation.

“It’s just X, the letter X, and then the Æ is pronounced ‘Ash’ and then A-12 is my contribution,” he said. “Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71. Coolest plane ever. It’s true.”