Even though she was receiving a lot of support over a former rejection, Zoë Kravitz still wants to set the record straight.

Earlier this week, ‘The Batman’ star made headlines for revealing that she auditioned for a role in an earlier film from the Batman franchise, only to be rejected because she was too “urban.” Now, she’s calling out “click bait journalism” for taking her story out of context.

“All the scripts that were being sent were about the first Black woman to make a muffin or something,” Kravitz said in the interview. “Even though those stories are important to tell, I also want to open other things up for myself as an artist.”

That’s when she talked about not getting a role in The Dark Knight Rises back in 2012, being rejected from auditioning for the Christopher Nolan-directed movie for because of her skin color.

“Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at the time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin,” she continued. “And the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

Of course, these quotes cause an uproar with fans rallying behind Kravitz to support her and her current role as Catwoman. But, amid the chaos, Kravitz took to social media to clear the air.

“Ok – let’s talk about click bait journalism,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “I was NOT told to play Catwoman in the Dark Knight. It would have made NO sense for me to even be considered for that role at that time.” She continued, saying she only tried to audition for a small part and was “told that they were not going ‘urban’ on the part” clarifying, “I do not know who said this but this is how it was worded to me…I was simply giving an example of what it was like to be a woman of color in this industry at that time when words like that were thrown around very casually.” She concluded her statement, writing, “Although I’m very glad that we are attempting to evolve, let’s all calm down as well as fact check before we write things that are untrue.”

So, Zoë wasn’t rejected for the role of Catwoman for being too “urban,” but rather, a smaller role.