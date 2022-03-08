Zoë Kravitz Lauded For Catwoman Performance In The Batman

The Batman is hanging from the tip of nearly every tongue in the streets and every thumb on social media. It’s literally the only thing in pop culture that people want to talk about at this moment. Well, that and Rihanna’s growing baby bump but we digress. Yes, Robert Pattinson kills it. Yes, Matt Reeves directed the hell out of it. Yes, Michael Giacchino’s score will both haunt us and invigorate us for the rest of our days. All that is true, however, we need to talk about Zoë Isabella Kravitz! The progeny of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, icons of their own right, absolutely crushed her role as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman. She was magnetic every single time she graced the screen exuding stealth, sensitivity, strength, and endless amounts of effortless sex appeal. With all due respect to Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer, Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, and Lee Meriwether, Zoë might just be the GOAT.

The internet seems to agree. One search of Zoë, Catwoman, or Selina Kyle will tell you exactly how men AND women are feeling about her purring performance.

Saw Batman, here’s my review: A girl audibly moaned when Zoe Kravitz came on screen. pic.twitter.com/EYlMKbkAtB — PHΛЯΛӨH (@PH7RAOH) March 4, 2022

It probably sounded a lil’ something like this…

me in the theaters when zoe kravitz selina kyle walks into frame: pic.twitter.com/0YXahnyRQE — Kaiah saw The Batman (2022) (@kaireeds) March 5, 2022

Hell, Zoë was so good even her anti-social media pal Taylor Swift had to use her wifi to fire off some effusive support onto Al Gore’s internet.

Taylor Swift via Instagram: “Zoë Kravitz is the Catwoman of dreams. #TheBatman was phenomenal!” pic.twitter.com/pH2eer2mdF — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 6, 2022

