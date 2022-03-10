Bossip Video

We see you, Kierra!

Gospel star Kierra Sheard is entering her renaissance era as a member of AT&T’s 2022 Black Future Maker class and headliner of Disneyland Resorts’ first-ever Celebrate Soulfully event where guests enjoyed Black excellence and culture through music, food, art and more.

As part of Celebrate Soulfully, Disneyland Resort presented “Celebrate Gospel” featuring Stellar Award-winning singer, songwriter, fashion designer, actor and author Kierra Sheard.

In addition, Gospel group Sacred Groove blessed guests with a joyous gospel experience blending beloved classics with a cappella upbeat modern hymns.

Most recently, contemporary Gospel artists Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music (who won a GRAMMY Award in 2021 for their song “Movin’ On”) performed along with acclaimed Gospel choir Singers of Soul whose united sound aims to spread love, hope and joy through the power of music.

Guests were also treated to performances from Island Reggae, Del Atkins and the LYFE Band, Midnight Hour, Philly Phonics, Forward Motion, StandardMel & Friends, Urban Music Society and LALA Brass.

Nearby, families enjoyed amazing artwork from Black creatives that included live chalk-art installations from chalk muralist Marcella Swett, Disney/Pixar’s “Soul”-inspired artwork created by emerging Black artists Bee Harris, Bianca Pastel, Arrington Porter and Cory Van Lew, and “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”-themed art displays inspired by Penny Proud and her family.

One of the buzziest attractions, though, was Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen in Downtown Disney district that celebrates creole cuisine by featuring Louisiana crawfish spring rolls, NOLA BBQ shrimp & grits, and sweet peach tea.

Celebrate Soulfully is also taking place at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Click here for more details.