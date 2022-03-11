‘Fresh Prince’ Actor Joseph Marcell Recalls First Audition With Will Smith, ‘I Knew The Man Leading The Show Was An Extraordinary Talent’

Happy Friday! We’ve got an exclusive clip from today’s episode of “Daily Blast Live.”

The exclusive clip features actor Joseph Marcell on the Friday, March 11 edition of “Daily Blast Live,” talking about his very first audition for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” his immediate impression of Will Smith and whether he would have predicted the show’s popularity. Marcell said he was instantly taken aback by Will Smith’s approach to the script, but quickly adapted. He told the “Daily Blast Live” that while he had no clue how big the show would become, he knew the man at the lead of the show was an extraordinary talent.

Joseph Marcell on meeting Will Smith for the first time:

“I came from London, and I had to do my audition with him that morning. I arrived I think about 8pm and at 9:30am I was at NBC and so we’re doing this scene and I thought, ‘What’s he doing? Is that how he’s going to do it? It’s not on the script!’ And Will said, ‘Yeah, man, that’s how I do it.’ And I thought, okay I can deal with that. Right.”

Marcell on if he knew “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was going to be a hit:

“If I had known, I would have put it in tiny bottles, and it would cost you a million bucks to buy one. I had no clue. But what I knew most above anything else, was that the man leading that show was an extraordinary talent.”

Check out the clip below:

We love this! It’s so cute when he mentions knowing Will’s big hit “Parents Just Don’t Understand” prior to working with him. That definitely used to be the jam.

You can watch the full interview on “Daily Blast Live” today, Friday, March 11.

