They call him BIG ELLY

LL washing some woman's hair while fully clothed in the shower. https://t.co/bZqRcqdrtW pic.twitter.com/sCCsJVqSpl — Patrick Pryor (@_PatrickPryor) March 8, 2022

LL Cool J Responds To Viral Twitter Thread About His Wild Behavior In Music Videos

Hip-Hop legend LL Cool J was an absolute MENACE who splattered syrup on vixens, strummed thighs like guitars, deep washed and conditioned a woman’s hair while fully clothed, and morphed into a shark in a slew of music videos that are way funnier than we remember.

Lmao like what’s going on here pic.twitter.com/kTGNwQkR81 — how can I live, laugh, love in these conditions? (@xo_mirra) March 9, 2022

In a now-viral thread, Twitter user @_PatrickPryor detailed the icon’s ridiculous shenanigans in videos that included “Loungin,” “Doin’ It,” “Headsprung,” “Paradise,” “Deepest Bluest,” and more where it’s clear that he needed adult supervision at all times.

LL went to a girl job and choked out her boss just so he could scrub her feet. https://t.co/bZqRcqdrtW pic.twitter.com/O1WChseicG — Patrick Pryor (@_PatrickPryor) March 8, 2022

Naturally, LL responded in a hilarious video where he owned up to everything while expressing regret that he didn’t push things further.

“Ah, it’s time to break the silence,” he opened. “Yeah, I was definitely ridiculous. That’s my goal.”

Oh, but Big ELLY was just warming up.

“Playing the guitar on a young lady’s leg. My father always said, when I asked him if he worked out, he said ‘the heaviest thing I lift is a leg.’ I always loved that.”

Funk Flex Claims LL Cool J Had Liposuction Done

We’re not sure why LL is always caught up in ridiculousness but Funk Flex claimed the Rap legend was one of several big names who got liposuction procedures done.

In an interview with Gilli Da Kid and Wallo on their Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, he discussed his own reasons for going under the knife which included recommendations from some other famous folks.

“I went public with it just because I thought everyone did,” he said, going on to explain that the procedure was recommended by professional athletes, who he did not name. “Now, I can’t say I seen, but I can say, you know, I did, to my knowledge, Drake and Kanye and LL (Cool J) and people like that, that’s what they were doing,” Flex continued. “When I called and I got in touch with the guy who did it for me, I was recommended because current football players and current boxers go to him.”

While LL Cool J’s name in this mix is new information, rumors of Kanye and Drake going under the knife are nothing new. While Drake hasn’t spoken on his involvement, Mr. West actually confirmed recently that he got liposuction in 2016.

“I didn’t want y’all to call me fat, so I got liposuction,” he said.

Did you know LL was so ridiculous? Tell us down below and peep the classic Twitter thread/hilarious hysteria on the flip.