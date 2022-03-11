‘The Real Murders Of Atlanta’ Revisits The Killing Of A Member Of A Beloved Local Religious Dynasty[VIDEO]

This is intense.

We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from “The Real Murders of Atlanta” which airs on Sunday, March 13 at 8pm ET/PT. This week’s episode is titled “Holy Hell” and follows the circumstances around the murder of a member of one of Atlanta’s most beloved religious dynasties. When Jerrick Jackson was brutally gunned down while protecting his family, detectives are forced to piece together a complicated puzzle to finally track down the killers.

The clip below features the detectives talking about the 911 call and the crime scene.

Watch the clip:

Police talked to Jerrick Jackson’s fiancee, Kimberly Little, while Jackson was being brought to a local hospital. Little claimed they had been followed by a dark car earlier that night.

We’ll have to watch to find out more. Do you already have any guesses about who might be the culprit in this case?

Premieres Sunday, March 13 at 8pm ET/PT